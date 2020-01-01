Emilia Clarke's brother swiped her Christmas gift from Game of Thrones set

Emilia Clarke "burst into tears" when her brother gifted her a memento from the Game of Thrones set for Christmas.

The 33-year-old actress' brother worked in the camera department on the hit HBO series, which concluded after eight seasons last year, and made sure his sister got a special memento to remember her time on the show.

"I abided by the rules!" Emilia said during an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. "However ... I'm just going to say this live on radio, my amazing brother, who's in the camera department and worked on the show as well, this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever."

She explained: "In one of the battle scenes, he got a mate of a mate... he got one of the Targaryen flags! So I opened it this Christmas, just burst into tears! So that's going up in pride of place."

Emilia, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show, added that her new accessory has sparked a desire for more tokens from the set, as she revealed: "I keep asking Game of Thrones, 'Please can I have a wig? A coat?! I had eight.'"

But it's a happy ending for the star, who told Variety shortly after the season's finale, "I didn't take anything, and I deeply regret it, and I'm very annoyed."