Kevin Hart no longer takes things for 'granted' following his car accident

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star needed surgery after the terrifying incident last September - which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine - and has now said he’s “thankful for the small stuff” in the wake of his crash, because it put things into perspective for him.



Speaking in the season three premiere of his YouTube series ‘Kevin Hart: What the Fit?’, he said: "Basically, what you realise is you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don’t take today for granted.

"I basically was put in a situation where I was like, 'Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?’ And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again.



"I am thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again!”



Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor recently said he underwent a “resurrection” whilst he was recovering from the horror crash.



He said: "I'm not trying to get back to where I was before - I want to be better than before.



"It's a resurrection. That's the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”



Kevin admitted he is "glad" for the opportunity to change his approach to life, despite the terrible circumstances.



He explained: "I'm glad this is coming now. I'm getting older. I'm 40. You know, this is when I'm supposed to start realising this s**t."