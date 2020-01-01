Barack and Michelle Obama teaming with Russo brothers on new movie - report

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have reportedly teamed up with the Russo brothers on a new Netflix movie.

Back in 2017, Joe and Anthony Russo acquired the rights to Mohsin Hamid's bestselling novel Exit West, and later that same year, the former U.S President included the fantasy drama on his list of best books.

The fourth novel from Pakistani writer Hamid tackles the global refugee crisis as it follows a young couple, Saeed and Nadia, who are forced to flee an unidentified war-torn city in the Middle East following violent clashes between guerrillas and the government.

The duo then joins a group of migrants and travel to safe havens around the world, including Greece and California, using a system of guarded magical doors.

According to editors at Collider, the Obamas' company Higher Ground Productions is teaming up with the Avengers: Endgame directors' AGBO banner to produce the feature adaption for the streaming giant.

Riz Ahmed is reportedly attached to star, with Yann Demange helming the project.

A rep for the Russo Brothers has yet to comment on the report.

The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum was originally tapped to direct in a first-look deal, but duties have since been passed to White Boy Rick filmmaker Demange.

Mike Larocca will produce alongside Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, while a new writer is expected to be hired to work on the adaptation in the near future.

The Russo brothers recently wrapped production on crime-drama Cherry, starring Tom Holland, while the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions was behind the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory.