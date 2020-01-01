Kevin Hart 'thankful for the small stuff' following car accident

Kevin Hart is taking nothing for granted in the wake of his car crash.

The 40-year-old actor narrowly escaped death when his car flipped into a ditch in Malibu, California last year, leaving him with three spinal fractures.

The Night School star underwent surgery and months of rehabilitation after the accident and, in the season three premiere of Kevin Hart: What the Fit, Hart admitted his views on life have changed since the September incident.

Explaining that doctors told him he could have been paralysed if the injuries had been a quarter of a centimetre over from where they occurred, he said: "Basically, what you realise is you're not in control."

"At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don’t take today for granted," he continued. "I basically was put in a situation where I was like, 'Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?' And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again."

The Jumanji: The Next Level star added: "I am thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around... This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again!"