Wendy Williams calls out Ashley Graham for changing baby's diaper in office store

Wendy Williams has criticised Ashley Graham for posting a snap of herself changing her baby's diaper in an office store.

While the new mum was candid about getting caught short during the recent outing with seven-week-old Isaac, writing, "S**t just got real," TV personality Wendy was less than forgiving, as she called out the model during Thursday's instalment of her The Wendy Williams Show.

"I don't like what she did," Williams said, before explaining her point. "Now, as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables... So she's in Staples with her seven-week-old son... and he does an explosive. So she changed that in the aisle. Personal speaking, I don't want to see that."

She continued: "If you're taking your seven-week-old baby to Staples, you're watching the baby more than you're watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are...

"I just wish she would've done something different. This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram!"

Wendy went on to suggest Ashley should have taken her baby to the car to change him.

Ashley, who shares Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, was met with support for her initial post, with famous pals jumping to her defence against trolls online.

Amy Schumer commented, "That's a Queen right there," while Sara Foster wrote, "We've all been there."

The 32-year-old has not yet responded to Wendy's comments.