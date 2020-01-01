NEWS Ol Parker to direct film adaptation of Richard Osman's novel Newsdesk Share with :







Ol Parker is set to direct the feature film adaptation of Richard Osman's upcoming debut novel The Thursday Murder Club.



The creator and co-presenter of British TV show Pointless is gearing up to release his debut novel on 3 September, and the film rights have already been secured by Amblin Partners, following a competitive auction that attracted interest from 14 studios, according to Variety.



The Thursday Book Club tells the story of four septuagenarian friends who live in a retirement community and meet up every week to investigate unsolved killings for fun.

But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.



The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker confirmed he had signed on to helm the adaptation by sharing the news on Twitter and adding, "This is lovely."



The presenter also tweeted, "This is some wonderful news which I've had to keep under my hat for a while. I know I have a big hat, but even so."



Commenting on Osman's post, Parker wrote, "Let's have some fun," and the host jokingly replied, "I think contractually we have no choice."



The publishing rights to Osman's novel were purchased by publishers at Viking for a seven-figure sum following a 10-publisher auction in May 2019, with the sale being the biggest debut novel deal for a decade. The second instalment in the series is expected to follow in 2021.



Osman will serve as an executive producer on the film alongside Jennifer Todd.



Parker, who is married to Westworld actress Thandie Newton, is best known for writing The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Besides the Mamma Mia! sequel, he has also directed Imagine Me & You and Now Is Good.