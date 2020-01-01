James Marsden wants to film Disenchanted 'pretty soon'

James Marsden is hopeful filming on Disenchanted will start in the near future.

In the 2007 Disney fantasy musical Enchanted, the actor played Prince Edward, who travels from an animated fairy tale land to the real world to track down his bride-to-be Giselle, who ends up in New York after being pushed down a well in her animated realm.

After rumours of a sequel had been swirling for years, Hairspray's Adam Shankman officially boarded the project as director in 2016, with filming originally set to begin in summer 2017, but it never made it to production and has been in development ever since. However, Shankman seemed to confirm it was finally getting off the ground by sharing a close-up of the title - Disenchanted (Enchanted Two) - on the front page of a script on social media this week.

When asked about Disenchanted on Variety's The Big Ticket podcast, Marsden said he hoped it would go into production soon, while he was able to do the stunts.

"I hope we get to do it," the 46-year-old said, before adding with a laugh. "Pretty soon I'm not going to be agile and young enough to be jumping around on top of buses (and) swinging swords."

His co-star Amy Adams is also set to reprise her role as Giselle, but it is not known if original castmembers such as Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel will return.

Shankman revealed Disenchanted was getting underway as he confirmed he was directing Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+ earlier this week.

"Yep....Thanks with all of my heart dear @disney," he wrote in the caption. "Looks like Il be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile (sic)... I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honour those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates!"