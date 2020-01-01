NEWS Dougray Scott thinks Harvey Weinstein represents the 'tip of the iceberg' in Hollywood Newsdesk Share with :







The disgraced film producer was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a court in New York last month - but Dougray believes the sexual abuse problem in the movie industry extends far beyond one man.



He said: "It's interesting, it's all abuse. We've come a long way in talking about it, but there's still a lot of shame attached.



"The #MeToo movement is a welcome wave of protest and of change that needed to happen in our industry, because this has been going on for years and Harvey Weinstein is the tip of the iceberg - there are many others that behave like him."



Claire Forlani, Dougray's wife, previously shared details of her own harrowing encounters with Weinstein, recalling "escaping five times" after various dinners.



Dougray admires Claire and other women who have spoken openly about their experiences of dealing with Weinstein.



He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Claire wrote very powerfully about it, she was so eloquent and very brave - all those women were. I take my hat off to them, and just hope that things have changed.



"They have already, in fact. I was on set in Ireland recently and the female director announced there'd be no sex jokes on her set. It was really good."



During his career, Dougray has worked loosely with Weinstein on a handful of projects.



But on reflection, Dougray wishes they'd never worked together, saying he always knew Weinstein was a "questionable character".



The 'Deep Impact' star explained: "I knew him. And I always knew he was a questionable character, for sure, that he was very inappropriate with women.



"And should I have worked with him, knowing that? Maybe I shouldn't have."