Ellen Pompeo thanks fans as she becomes the last original Grey's Anatomy star

Ellen Pompeo has thanked Grey's Anatomy fans after becoming the last-standing original cast member on the show.

Justin Chambers signed off as Alex Karev in the medical drama on Thursday night (05Mar20), making Pompeo the last of the stars who first appeared on the series in 2005.

Not all fans were thrilled with the end of Karev's story line after it was revealed he had left his wife and reunited with his ex, Izzie, played by Katherine Heigl, but Ellen appreciated the feedback about the pivotal episode.

"Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for," the actress wrote in a statement on Friday. "Because of you we got to make great tv... because of you we got to make television history! I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids... it shows us what we are made... of how strong we really are and let’s face it... without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life."

She also thanked episode director Debbie Allen and the show's writers for "giving Alex Karev the best send off", and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for "creating the most amazing character".

She added: "let’s not be sad... let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week. No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end... you keep us going... That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all."