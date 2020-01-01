Justin Hartley determined to boost Crock-Pot sales after This Is Us tragedy

This Is Us star Justin Hartley is encouraging fans of the show not to toss their slow cookers and Crock-Pots after one caused the blaze that killed his TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia.

The actor admits he grew up as a Crock-Pot kid and hates the idea that his TV drama may have turned people off the cooking devices.

"We had a Crock-Pot when I was a kid and we were fine," he tells WENN. "My mother was like, 'You want to eat. I work all day. You put raw food in, leave for 10 hours, come home and the place smells great with beef stew'.

"Who doesn't love a Crock-Pot? Cut to This Is Us. What have we done? People love the character (Venimiglia's Jack) (but) he should have unplugged that thing!"

The details behind the fire that cost TV dad Jack Pearson his life were revealed early last year on the show, prompting the bosses of Crock-Pot to defend their product.

"Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of This Is Us, and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline," a statement read. "However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs.

"For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible."

And This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also urged fans not to throw out their Crock-Pots: "Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch?" he tweeted. "Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together."