Charlie Heaton wants to emulate Robert Pattinson’s career

Charlie Heaton would like his career to follow a similar trajectory to Robert Pattinson’s.

The British actor shot to fame playing Jonathan Byers in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things in 2016 and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming fourth series of the show. Looking ahead to his career once the series is finished, Heaton hopes he can mirror the path Pattinson carved out for himself once he finished the Twilight franchise.

“Not in an aspect where it’s like, ‘Wow, I want to be Robert Pattinson,’” he told GQ magazine. “But having seen him come off this huge show, he’s made these really interesting choices. He’s done The Lighthouse, and he did Good Time. Obviously now he’s doing Batman, but I think he’s chosen to work with interesting directors, and I feel a lot of respect for him.”

The 26-year-old has already got some movie projects under his belt, including upcoming X-Men instalment, The New Mutants, and the sequel to Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir. And although his New Mutants character Cannonball is an outsider like Byers, Heaton hopes he can show off his range in the future.

“They see you as one thing, and you continue to do that,” the star shared of the industry. “Do you want to play this really awkward, offbeat outsider? Yeah. I can – but I can do other things. It’s having people trust that you can do other things or proving it to them.”

He was initially scared to take on the part, as he was concerned about signing away years of his life, while he was also “absolutely terrified” on The Souvenir: Part II, because Hogg likes to completely improvise her scenes, except for a few notes about character description.

“You start in the morning and you’d be absolutely terrified,” he confessed. “And then you shoot, and then every day you go home with this buzz. You’re like, ‘Wow, it was so alive. I can’t believe I did that.’ And then it would start again every morning, where you’re dreading going to work.”