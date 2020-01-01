Leigh Whannell prefers to create practical scare effects

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell prefers to use practical effects instead of computer-generated ones because he likes to be able to tell if a scare works during the shoot.

The Saw co-creator's latest project is a modern adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel, which stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, a woman haunted by her abusive ex, who has managed to develop technology to make himself invisible.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays her ex Adrian Griffin, or his stunt double wore a green suit on set and would then be edited out in post-production, so Whannell was determined to make the scares and stunts happen so the cast and crew could react to them in the moment.

“You know what’s awesome in scary movies is doing things in camera. I would hate to be doing a scare scene in a horror movie and (then) have to wait for the end result,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I would hate to have someone react to a tennis ball on a C-stand and wait five months for the monster to appear... I’ll always push, push, push to do it in camera on the set so that you get it.”

The Upgrade filmmaker compared landing a scare on a horror movie set to making sure a joke works on a comedy movie and explained that doing it practically meant he could tell when he had the perfect take.

“It needs to work in the room,” the filmmaker explained. “I don’t want to put it together in editing, and I need to get it right now on the set... You can just tell by the take that goes right. So, yeah, it was all practical and in camera with a little bit of CGI help at the end.”

The Invisible Man is cinemas now.