Taraji P. Henson finding wedding planning 'overwhelming'

Taraji P. Henson is feeling "overwhelmed" planning her wedding with fiance Kelvin Hayden.



The actress spoke with people at American Express’s #ExpressThanks Pop Up Cafe at Grand Central Station on Friday in New York, where the 49-year-old confessed organising the nuptials was taking its toll.



“It’s overwhelming, because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it’s like, ‘Ah!’” she shared.



The Empire star added: “I don’t think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.”



The couple set a provisional date for 4 April, but has since altered plans to avoid bad, with the star recently telling U.S. TV show Extra: “I mentioned one date… it was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, ‘Okay, in case it rains, we’ll have umbrellas’…and I was like, ‘You know what, never mind about April, let’s move it later’."



While Taraji confessed she was "excited", she remained tight-lipped on the revised date.



The Hidden Figures star became engaged to former American footballer Kelvin in May, 2018 after more than two years of dating.