Greg Kinnear: 'Tackling sexism in Hollywood will take time'

Greg Kinnear hopes the entertainment industry will be less sexist by the time his daughters reach adulthood.

The As Good As It Gets star plays Bob Hope in Misbehaviour, a new movie about the tumultuous 1970 Miss World contest, which featured feminist protests and the crowning of the first black winner.

Half a century on, Greg, who has three daughters aged between 10 and 16, believes the business has become much better for women, but feels there's still a way to go.

"It's like turning an aircraft carrier around," he told The Guardian. "It's very slow. And you do feel that the inherent maleness of showbusiness for so many years is reflected in the vast majority of stories that get told."

Greg hopes his new film, which stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jessie Buckley, tells a fascinating feminist story in a way that is accessible to a wider audience.

"Misbehaviour, I look at as a really entertaining story but it also has a strong female voice that I love and it isn't told like a two-hour civics lesson," the 56-year-old commented. "It's just honest and powerful and it makes a dad of three daughters feel good."

One area Greg does believe has changed in the wake of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements is welfare on set - as he is certain industry leaders take the issue of harassment much more seriously than when he started out.

"The other day someone said: 'Oh yeah, human resources are on set today.' You know, a person who's there to make sure people are feeling safe and following the rules and aren't being compromised by someone who's doing s**t they shouldn't be doing,'" he explained. "And I thought: 'Wow, where were human resources back in the 1990s?'"

Misbehaviour hits cinemas from 13 March.