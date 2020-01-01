Ben Affleck brushing up on his Spanish

Ben Affleck is heading back to school to perfect his Spanish after realising his 14-year-old daughter has a better command of the language.

The movie star perfected his Spanish skills while living and working as a child actor in Mexico when he was his Violet's age, and he has always enjoyed helping her with her homework - until now.

"She's right at the point where I think she might be passing me," he said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I was like, 'Nope, this is not happening! I don't mind that I can't do your math homework... but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me'.

"I've decided I've gotta take classes, I've gotta do something to keep up... She's like, 'That sounds ridiculous. You're not using the perfect tense!'"

And because Ben studied Spanish in Mexico, he struggles with the language when he goes to Spain.

"You go to Spain and they're like, 'No, that's not Spanish!'" the 47-year-old raged. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about, that's not Spanish?' and they're like, 'I've never heard that word in my life... In Mexico, they don't speak real Spanish!'"