Luke Hemsworth battled bicep injury to film Westworld action scenes

Luke Hemsworth relied on Evan Rachel Wood going easy on him while filming action scenes for the latest series of Westworld as he had recently undergone bicep surgery.

The Australian actor plays security force head Ashley Stubbs in the hit HBO science-fiction series, a role that will see him get in a scrap with Wood's character, artificially intelligent robot host Dolores.

However, he is adamant the success of their fight scene was entirely down to the actress as she had to nurse him through due to injury.

"That was all Evan, she does stuff and I try to keep up," Hemsworth told Variety. "It was a couple of days, I'd actually had surgery on my bicep, so I said, 'Whatever you do, don't kick me in the bicep.' So she kicked me in the face instead and that was fine."

The 38-year-old was speaking at the season three premiere in Los Angeles, where all the stars appeared on the red carpet.

Tessa Thompson, who plays Westworld theme park executive Charlotte Hale, added that the upcoming instalments will be a new beginning and story arc for the programme.

"In a weird way, it feels like this is the premiere of the show again because we have entered the real world and the show continues to ask the question what it means to be human, but it's asking a host - pun intended - of new questions," she explained. "We have lots of people that have come to join our cast, fresh blood, so it feels like the show is starting all over again. It's a show that surprises not just the audience, but surprised the people that are lucky enough to work on it."

Westworld season three will premiere on HBO on 15 March.