NEWS Nicholas Tucci has died Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Pose' actor passed away on Tuesday (03.03.20) at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in Connecticut, at the age of 38, though the exact details of the illness he was battling has not been revealed.



The 'Ramy' actor had keeping his health problems hidden in order to focus in his career and was happy to have been able to "continue the work he loved so much" for as long as possible.



Nicholas' father announced the sad news in a Facebook post.



He wrote: "This is Alexander Tucci, Nick's father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut.



"Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much."

Alexander went on to thank Nicholas' fans and co-stars for their support.



He wrote: "To those of you in the film, television, and theatre communities...thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick.



"To those of you who enjoyed Nick's work on the screen and stage...thank you for recognising his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all...thank you for your gift of friendship to my son."



Nicholas' TV credits included roles in the likes of 'Channel Zero', 'Daredevil', Quantico' and 'Homeland'.



He also featured in 2011 horror movie 'You're Next' and produced and starred in big screen thriller 'Long Lost'.

Details of his funeral service have yet to be announced.