John Cena had ‘no fear’ doing his own stunts on Fast & Furious 9

John Cena had no fear while performing his own stunts for Fast & Furious 9.

The 42-year-old was cast in the latest instalment of the action franchise last year, but has refused to divulge any information on the character he will be playing alongside original stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, and Charlize Theron.

However, he told Collider that his mysterious character will be involved in plenty of explosive set pieces, and revealed that he was more than happy to do his own stunts on the movie.

“On film, I will cheat death but it’s so safe,” Cena explained. “I had no fear in any of the processes. It’s awesome and I think by making the actors feel that sense of like, ‘Hey man, we’ve set this up so you are going to be all right. Just go for it.’ You get the best performance from your actors rather than somebody going, ‘I don’t know about this’… It was unbelievably safe but also unbelievably creative.”

While the original cast has worked together since The Fast and the Furious back in 2001, newcomer Cena received a warm welcome from his co-stars.

"It is a family environment and it is one that the world views as their family as well. They’re into the storyline, they’re into the characters, and they’re into this 20-year, eight- instalment narrative that, in a lot of cases, (is defining)," he shared.

"On top of that, they’ve managed to build an almost superhero environment with real people… It’s already a globally-appreciated franchise and I think Fast 9 will be a wonderful adrenaline shot for the franchise.”