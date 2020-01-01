NEWS So You Think You Can Dance finalist Danny Tidwell dead at 35 Newsdesk Share with :







Dancer Danny Tidwell has died at the age of 35.



The performer rose to fame on the third season of the Fox competition series So You Think You Can Dance in 2007, where he finished in second place overall.



However, in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, Danny's adopted brother, dancer Travis Wall, who was also runner-up on the previous season of the show, confirmed the star had passed away.



“My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift," he penned, alongside a gallery of snaps of Danny. "I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone."



He continued: "You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing.



"We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to (sic) short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother."



Travis added: "I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.”



He followed up his post with a clip showing himself and Danny dancing their first duet as children on the Showstopper American Dance Championships in the '90s. He captioned the post: "Danny. Promise me we recreate our first duet together whenever we meet again."



No cause of death was given.