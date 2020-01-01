NEWS Jane Fonda endorses 'climate candidate' Bernie Sanders for U.S. President Newsdesk Share with :







Jane Fonda voiced her support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during her latest Fire Drill Friday on Friday at San Pedro City Hall in Wilmington, California.



The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by famous pals including Lily Tomlin, Diane Lane, and Rosanna Arquette, in the weekly demonstration to demand lawmakers take action to combat global warming before it's too late.



Speaking at the gathering, she told USA Today: “We have to get a climate president in office, and there’s only one right now, and that’s Bernie Sanders.



“So, I’m indirectly saying I believe you have to support the climate candidate,” she affirmed.



The Grace and Frankie star has been arrested multiple times for her involvement in the demonstrations, and has pledged to help save the planet in several ways, including by choosing to no longer buy new clothes.



Explaining the premise of the Fire Drill Friday initiative, Jane said: “We’re protesting an existential threat that could determine the future of human life on the planet, basically."



Vermont Senator Bernie already boasts the backing of stars like Susan Sarandon, Dick Van Dyke, Jack White, Sarah Silverman, and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D, as the top choice to face off with incumbent leader Donald Trump in November.