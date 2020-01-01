NEWS Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly rekindled their romance Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old reality TV star and Travis, 27 - who have a two-year-old daughter called Stormi together - have been dating "for about a month" after splitting back in October.



A source explained: "The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work.



"Kylie exploded in the make-up world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."



Kylie and Travis continue to balance their jam-packed work schedules with trying to sustain their high-profile relationship.



But the loved-up duo are seemingly desperate to make their romance work, and are "happy to have their family back together".

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it at the end of the day - the couple is happy to have their family back together."



The brunette beauty and the rapper were said to have been "flirty" during a family trip to Palm Springs, California, over the Thanksgiving holiday in November.



At the time, a source said: "The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority. Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially."



People around the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who previously dated rapper Tyga - and Travis were also hopeful that the celebrity duo would reignite their romance one day.



The insider shared: "Everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."