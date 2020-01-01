NEWS Bella Hadid reportedly being sued by a photographer for posting an image of herself on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :







Bella Hadid is reportedly being sued by a photographer for posting an image of herself on Instagram.



The 23-year-old beauty - who is one of the world's best-paid models - is facing legal action after she decided to post a snap of herself wearing the black-and-white-checked Tommy Hilfiger chapeau on the photo-sharing platform.



Bella - who has 29 million followers on Instagram - captioned the photograph back in September: "@zendaya made this hat so I shall wear this hat until I can no longer wear this hat anymore @tommyhilfiger (sic)"



The lawsuit has been launched by Timur Mishiev, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, which reports that the photographer is seeking unspecified damages.



He claims the supermodel had no right to post the image and that she is infringing on his copyright.



Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed Bella "still has feelings for The Weeknd".



The model - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid - is currently single and focused on her career, but Bella still has feelings for the music star and they could rekindle their romance in the future.



A source said in February: "Bella isn't dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy travelling and working nonstop and she's mostly focused on her career right now.



"She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she's single."



The celebrity duo first started dating in 2015, but they decided to break up the following year.



Bella and the chart-topping star gave their relationship another try in 2018, but again, they split up in 2019.