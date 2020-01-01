NEWS Katy Perry 'terrified' about becoming a mum Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry admitted she's "terrified" about becoming a first-time mother as she revealed her pregnancy news to her fellow American Idol judges on Sunday night's episode.



The Roar singer announced last week that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, and told Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan the happy news on the latest instalment of the TV talent contest.



In the clip, Lionel said, "I can't tell you how excited I am that we're going to have a fourth judge on the show this year", before Luke added, "I think it's the perfect addition to this panel."



Grinning, Katy announced: "We're having a baby... I'm terrified!"



The 35-year-old then asked her fellow judges if they'd be throwing her a baby shower, to which Luke joked he'd be bringing the "fishing tackle", while Lionel would splash out on "all the shopping the baby will every need".



Katy also revealed she's looking forward to indulging during her pregnancy, laughing: "Well, I'm definitely going to get fat so look forward to that. Everything's going to be bigger and better on American Idol season three."



Elsewhere on Sunday's episode, the star was introduced to a psychic called Jill Dahne - the mother of auditionee Jimmy Levy. After Jimmy said he grew up in a psychic family, the panel asked him to bring his mum in.



And as soon as she entered the room, Jill turned her attention straight to Katy, telling her: "You're an old soul. Yes, and you met your soulmate."



"Thanks," replied Katy, who got engaged to Orlando last year.