Onward banned in Middle East over Lena Waithe's lesbian character

Disney/Pixar's new animated film Onward has been banned in several countries in the Middle East due to a reference over a lesbian relationship.

In the movie, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voice two elf brothers who set out on a quest to use a magical spell to bring back their late father for one day, and in one scene, they disguise themselves as their mum's centaur boyfriend, Officer Bronco.

They're then pulled over by two female police officers, and in a chat about parenting, Lena Waithe's Cyclops cop character Officer Spector says, "It's not easy being a new parent - my girlfriend's daughter got me pulling my hair out, OK?"

Executives behind the film have won praise around the world because she is Disney and Pixar's first-ever openly gay animated character, but censors in the Middle East, a region known to be intolerant of LGBTQ themes, have lashed out at the passing reference.

According to editors at Deadline, the film has been banned outright in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, while in Russia, movie chiefs have changed the word "girlfriend" to "partner".

In a recent interview with Variety, Waithe explained that it was her idea to mention a fictional girlfriend in the flick.

"I said, 'Can I say the word girlfriend, is that cool?' I was just like, 'It sounds weird.' I even have a gay voice, I think. Like, I don't think I sound right saying 'husband.' They were like, 'Oh yeah, do that.' They were so cool and chill. And it ended up being something special," the Master of None star shared.

Onward is in cinemas now.