Tessa Thompson confirms Christian Bale will play villain in Thor: Love and Thunder

Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 36-year-old let the news slip in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Westworld season three premiere, and revealed she can't wait to work with the Oscar-winning British star, who was rumoured to be joining the project back in January.

"Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic," Tessa shared. "I've read the script (but) I can't tell you much."

And her co-star Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster in the new movie, is also thrilled about the casting news.

"(There have been) lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We're going to have fun," she added, before teasing more additions to director Taika Waititi's star-studded cast. "Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix."

The Creed star, who made her debut as heroine Valkyrie in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and reprised her role for last year's Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, also revealed she'll be playing King Valkyrie in the new movie.

"She's king," she said. "If she can't find her queen, she'll just be king and queen at the same time."

Taika previously revealed that he shot a scene showing Valkyrie as bisexual for Thor: Ragnarok, but it was cut from the final edit, and he's since hinted that the character may get a queer storyline in the upcoming film.

Thor: Love and Thunder, also starring Chris Hemsworth, is scheduled to hit theatres in November 2021.