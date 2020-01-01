Keira Knightley 'felt totally alone' after birth of first child

Keira Knightley felt "totally alone" after welcoming her daughter Edie into the world in 2015.

The 34-year-old actress is mother to Edie and Delilah, born last September, with husband James Righton. But becoming a parent wasn't an easy process for Keira, who told PORTER magazine that her whole world changed after giving birth.

"The first time round, I just felt that all I could see was this one narrative and it made me feel totally alone," she admitted.

However, Keira managed to get past the difficult time and is now a happy mother of two. But when it comes to the way society views women at work, the screen star isn't a fan of men being looked down upon if they aren't the family breadwinner.

"That's what our national newspapers are telling girls - that you have to feel guilty about doing well if it's making a man feel uncomfortable, which it doesn't with my husband and it didn't with my dad. But yet our society is telling us that's what it should be," she sighed.

Keira has become known for her passionate feminist outlook on life in recent years, and attracted criticism when she revealed she'd banned Edie from watching certain fairytale movies - such as Cinderella and The Little Mermaid - because of their antiquated gender roles.

And while the actress revealed Edie has "watched all of them now", it was her eldest's response to one of the films that really made her mum proud.

"When we watched Sleeping Beauty, she said, 'It's not OK that man kissed her without her permission!' I can't tell you how pleased I was. If I don't do anything else, I've managed to drum that in!" Keira smiled.