Diane Kruger honours her mother with sweet post for International Women's Day

Diane Kruger has honoured her mother in a social media post marking International Women's Day.

The German actress took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the occasion, which is held annually on 8 March and celebrates women's achievements throughout history.

Reflecting on how she left home at a young age to attend the Royal Ballet School in London, before moving to Paris where she became a model, Diane noted that she is "so glad" to have family time with her mum Maria-Theresa Heidkruger once again.

"On #internationalwomensday I want to take a moment to honour my mom. I left home when I was very young, so we missed many years of bonding and becoming 'friends'," the 43-year-old penned alongside a photograph of her mother cradling her daughter, making sure to black out her child's face. "Since @bigbaldhead and I had our daughter, my mom has become the best mother a girl could ever wish for. She's been by my side, helping with the baby while I work, washing, cleaning, organising, cooking ...grocery shopping, you name it. Loving our daughter more than words could describe. Infinite patience and kindness."

Diane concluded: "I've discovered a softness and power in my mom that I can only see now that I've become one myself. I'm so lucky to have you mom. Baby girl is so lucky to have such a doting Oma (grandmother). And I'm so glad we have this chance to be a family once again. I love you."

The star welcomed her daughter with her partner, The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, in November 2018.