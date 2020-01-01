Russell Brand cancels stand-up show due to coronavirus scare

Russell Brand cancelled his stand-up gig in Perth, Australia on Monday after a woman who attended the venue tested positive for the coronavirus.

The star was due to perform at the city's Perth Concert Hall on Monday, but pulled out of the gig at the last minute, with him telling fans he was concerned for their safety.

"We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you," he tweeted. "My apologies, I hope I see you soon."

Brand then linked to an article published by Australian broadcaster ABC which reported that a woman who attended a performance by the West Australian Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night had contracted the virus.

The British funnyman has one more Australian show scheduled in Adelaide on Wednesday before heading to New Zealand. After a brief break, the trek will then continue in Canada and the U.S.

More than 110,000 people have been infected with the virus, while more than 3,800 have died. The outbreak has caused havoc in the world of entertainment, with stars including Mariah Carey, Louis Tomlinson, Halsey, and Stormzy forced to pull shows, and the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas cancelled for the first time in 34 years. The release of the new James Bond film No Time to Die has also been delayed until November due to concerns over the virus.