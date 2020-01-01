NEWS Keira Knightley fell asleep while filming Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Newsdesk Share with :







Keira Knightley once accidentally fell asleep while filming Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.



For the 1999 sci-fi prequel, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress was cast as Sabe, the handmaiden who served as the decoy for Padme Amidala, when she was 12 years old thanks to her striking resemblance to Natalie Portman.



In an interview with Total Film magazine, Knightley was asked about what she remembered about making the movie, and she revealed that she accidentally fell asleep while the cameras were rolling because she had been sitting in the background of a scene for a long time.



"I remember being in the background for such a long time that I'd actually fallen asleep," she recalled. "I was just sitting in a chair, and I was in the background, but I couldn't keep my eyes open... I really remember that. But apart from that, I don't remember anything else about it."



Knightley also remembered how uncomfortable the headdress she had to wear was.



"I mean, I was 12. I literally don't remember... I remember the headdress being so heavy, it gave me a headache. I really remember the headache from one of the headdresses," the 34-year-old added.



In a 2014 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Knightley confessed that she didn't understand the context of her role and never knew when she was playing the handmaiden Sabe or impersonating Amidala.



"I didn't know what I was doing when I got it, nobody gives you scripts, it's all very secret, so they just kept on shoving me forward and I would be dressed in the exact same thing she'd be dressed in but nobody told me why," she revealed. "I never knew when it was me and when it wasn't me because sometimes in the wide shots, they would use me instead of her because she wanted to go home early so I'd come forward."