Dwayne Johnson: 'Black Adam will change the DC Universe'

Dwayne Johnson has claimed his character Black Adam will "change the DC Universe".

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has been developing his own standalone film about the DC Comics character for several years, and back in November, it was announced that the anti-hero movie had finally got the go-ahead.

Johnson has been gearing up for his role as the powerful supervillain, and in a post on Instagram on Sunday, he showcased his intensive training with a black-and-white snap of him in the gym.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," the 47-year-old wrote, confident that Black Adam is going to usurp the iconic DC Comics' superheroes such as Batman and Superman. "Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices. Truth, justice and the Black Adam way. #eyeforaneye #antihero #blackadam."

The former wrestler also revealed that shooting will begin in the summer.

No further casting for the blockbuster has yet to be announced, however, Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise, is set to direct, Lawrence Sher will serve as the cinematographer, and Adam Sztykiel, who wrote Johnson's 2018 movie Rampage, is adapting the script from the Black Adam comics.

The anti-hero, created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, made his comic book debut in 1945 and has often been depicted as the villain of superhero Shazam.

It was reported last year that plans to incorporate Black Adam into last year's Shazam! movie, starring Zachary Levi, fell through, and it's not yet known if the superhero will appear in Johnson's upcoming standalone flick.

Black Adam is due to be released in December 2021.