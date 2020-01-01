NEWS Dwayne Johnson promises to 'love and protect' his daughters in International Women's Day clip Newsdesk Share with :







Dwayne Johnson has gushed over his daughters in a heartfelt clip shared in honour of International Women's Day

The wrestler-turned-actor shares 18-year-old daughter Simone with his ex, Dany Garcia, and has Jasmine, four, and 22-month-old Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Dwayne shared the sweet video of Tiana, as his daughter repeated words of affirmation from her dad.



"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," he captioned the post. "And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine."



As the Jumanji: The Next Level actor held his youngest daughter in his arms, he asked her, "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?" to which she babbled back much to her father's delight.



"That's right," Dwayne said. "But more importantly than that, can you say 'I'm an awesome girl?... I'm a smart girl, I'm a very smart girl'? And I want you to say, 'I can do anything.'"



Tiana did her best to repeat what her dad said, before he added: "Now really, the most important thing is where is your mother... OK, daddy's the best."



However, Dwayne was left shocked when, after repeating what he said, Tiana screamed, "Mother," which threw his plan for the video off track.



"Well, no, not mother ... you're ruining the thing," the 47-year-old laughed, quipping, "Daddy's the best!"

In a second post, Dwayne shared an image with his middle child, Jasmine, and wrote, "Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day."