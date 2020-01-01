NEWS Kourtney Kardashian says those who criticise her parenting are the 'worst' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star knows she will get a number of negative comments because of her fame but the ones that really grate on her is when people comment on how she raises her kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.



She said: "I really try to not give energy to things that aren't worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it ... but I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad.



"The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks."



And the 40-year-old reality television personality says her goal for 2020 is to be "so present in the moment".



Asked about her 2020 goals, she added to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s lifestyle website Rose Inc: "Personally: Ahhhh, always growing.



"Been really making an effort to be so present in the moment, and honestly the biggest thing I am focusing on right now is to try and limit the negative things that come out of my mouth. It’s made such a difference so far."



Meanwhile, Kourtney previously confessed she "wishes" she was pregnant after one fan quizzed her on her tummy in a photo she psoted to social media.



When the fan commented to ask if Kourtney was expecting, the brunette beauty - who is dating Younes Bendjima - responded: "no i wish (sic)" alongside a pregnancy emoji.