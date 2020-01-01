NEWS Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook finally moving in together two years after tying the knot Newsdesk Share with :







Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are finally moving in together, nearly two years after tying the knot in 2018.



The 'Big Bang Theory' star is "so excited" to move in with her husband when she wraps filming on her new series, 'The Flight Attendant'.



She told Access Hollywood: "We are built, we are so excited. We haven't spent an evening in it yet. Actually Karl has been at home and I said, 'Why don’t you stay at the house?' but he's waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there. When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house. We are going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together."



Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actress previously admitted she loves having a "separate life" from her husband because they let each other do what they want.



She said: "I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy and yes, but yes we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me. He lets me be me and I let him be him. We decided early on.

"I've moved in with guys before. I didn't want to do it right away and he was like great. So we've kind of been in separate places but as people see, we're together all the time. But we've had separate locations and whether that's helped us mentally or not, I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so in a way, we're actually taking it slow. We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house. We will be under the same roof eventually."