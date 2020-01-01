Angelina Jolie praises girl power as daughters recover from surgeries

Two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids have undergone surgery so far this year (20).

The actress has revealed her 15-year-old, Zahara, and one of her youngest daughters have been in hospital in the past couple of months.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter," she tells Time in a new essay, revealing one of her younger daughters, Shiloh, 13, or Vivienne, 11, also had work done on a hip.

"They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write," the Oscar winner explains in the International Women's Day piece. "They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.

"I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."

And Angelina was proud of the way her sons, Knox, 11, Pax, 16, and Maddox, 18, stepped up to support their sisters.

"Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet. But on this International Women’s Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world. Little girls' softness, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused.

"We must do much more to protect them, in all societies: not only against the extreme ways girls' rights are often violated, but also the more subtle injustices and attitudes that so often go unnoticed or excused."