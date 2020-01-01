Terrence Howard battling Empire TV bosses over missing funds

Actor Terrence Howard is suing TV bosses behind his hit hip-hop drama series Empire over allegations of outstanding payment.

Fox Network officials were supposed to pay the Iron Man star his TV wages through his company, Universal Bridges, but Howard claims he has not received the agreed funds for the last three episodes produced - and now he's taking them to court for breach of contract.

Howard, who still plays music mogul Lucious Lyon on the show, wants Fox executives to hand over the full amount owed, plus attorney fees, reports The Blast.

The actor's lawsuit emerges days after Fox chiefs filed a separate suit against Howard and his firm, after finding themselves caught up in a separate legal battle between the star and his ex-wife, Michelle Ghent.

Howard was ordered to pay her $1.3 million (£991,400) in backdated spousal support last August (19), but he is appealing the ruling, and has apparently declined to cut a cheque until his challenge is heard.

His actions prompted Ghent, who was married to Howard from 2010 to 2013, to serve Fox bosses with a legal notice seeking to have her ex's wages paid directly to her in an effort to collect on the money owed, leaving lawyers for the TV firm to turn to judges for help in deciding where the funds are supposed to be sent.

A ruling in that case has yet to be made.