Kaley Cuoco moving in with husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is finally moving in with husband Karl Cook after almost two years of marriage.

The Big Bang Theory star and the equestrian have famously been living apart since becoming husband and wife in June 2018, and now the pair will be living under the same roof following the completion of construction on their Los Angeles house.

"We are built, we are so excited," Cuoco told Access Hollywood.

The actress, who has been busy filming her new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, revealed she has yet to spend the night at her new place.

"We haven't spent an evening in it yet," she said. "Actually Karl has been at home and I said, 'Why don't you stay at the house?', but he's waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there. When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house."

The 34-year-old joked she and Karl are finally taking a huge step in their relationship: "We are going steady... He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together."

Kaley and Karl began dating in late 2016 and got engaged on her 32nd birthday in November 2017. She revealed they didn't live together in an interview with E! News last year.

"We are building our dream house... we are eventually going to be under the same roof forever," she said. "We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot.

"We are not together every single day, and I think personally, it's important. It works well for us."