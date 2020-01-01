Emily Blunt hoping 'stars will align' for Edge of Tomorrow sequel

Emily Blunt is hoping the "stars will align" so a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow gets made.

In the 2014 sci-fi action blockbuster, the 37-year-old starred as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, who was assigned to help Tom Cruise's novice Major William Cage defeat a race of aliens invading Earth.

Reports of a sequel have been circulating ever since, and according to Blunt, director Doug Liman has settled on the perfect story for the follow-up since recruiting screenwriter Matthew Robinson.

"I think there's an idea, that he says is great," she told IndieWire. "And (Liman) says this guy came in and cracked the case. How the stars will all align for us to be able to do it. I don't know. I hope they do."

She joked that by the time production begins on the highly anticipated sequel, she and Cruise will be pensioners and will need the de-ageing technology used on Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman.

"Tom and I are going to be 70 before we make another one It's going to look a bit weird. We'll have to do a real flash-forward one... We'll go full Irishman, it'll be the Irishman version of Edge of Tomorrow. Who knows? I hope, I'm going to talk to Doug about it," Blunt added.

In the action movie, Cruise's character is trapped in a time loop, dying over and over again during the same battle, until his combat skills improve enough for him to figure out how he and Vrataski can defeat the alien race, called Mimics.

Despite having to endure brutal battle scenes repeatedly, Blunt had the time of her life filming Edge of Tomorrow.

"I absolutely adored it. It broke my body in half, but I'd be willing to do it again to work with those boys who I love. So let's see," she teased.