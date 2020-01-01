Daniel Craig nearly quit as James Bond due to anxiety

Daniel Craig nearly quit as James Bond after making Spectre due to the toll the role takes on his physical and mental health.

The British actor had to complete the last instalment in the espionage franchise in a knee brace due to an onset injury in 2015, and after finishing filming, commented in an interview that he had no desire to take on the role again.

However, Craig is set to return as Bond one final time in No Time to Die, and in a chat with GQ magazine, insisted he meant it when he hinted he'd quit.

"I was never going to do one again," the 52-year-old explained. "I was like, 'Is this work really genuinely worth this, to go through this, this whole thing?' And I didn't feel... I felt physically really low.

"So, the prospect of doing another movie was just, like, off the cards. And that's why it has been five years."

Revealing that preparing for the part harmed his mental health, Craig added: "With Bond, you don't get the script, so the physicality of it is a preparation, in a way. It's making my head go, 'This is what it's going to be.'

"I have suffered from (anxiety) in the past. I have suffered because it's been like, 'I can't cope, I can't deal with this.'"

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was scheduled for release next month. Yet, producers have decided to postpone the debut until November due to the spread of coronavirus around the globe.