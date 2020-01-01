NEWS Amanda Bynes has been ordered to a psychiatric facility for mental health treatment Newsdesk Share with :







The 'She's the Man' actress met with her family and her then-fiancé Paul Michael and a judge to discuss the conservatorship last week on Thursday March 5 and it was ordered by the judge that she should go into a psychiatric facility.



Amanda agreed to go to the facility over the weekend so she wasn't ordered to go there straight from the courthouse, although she didn't show up then and is reportedly refusing to cooperate, The Blast reports.



Amanda recently split from her fiance Paul, calling off their engagement three weeks after announcing the news via social media, insisting they remain close friends despite their split.



Asked whether they've ended their engagement, he said: "We did. I love her, though - she's my best friend."



Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - could not legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.



Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and she was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter's proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn't in her best interest to tie the knot.



Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: "As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry. If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'"