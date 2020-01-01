NEWS Kaley Cuoco insists she didn't get her sister role on new TV show Newsdesk Share with :







Kaley Cuoco has insisted she didn't use her status to get her sister Briana a role on her new TV show The Flight Attendant.



The 34-year-old actress stars in the HBO Max series as flight attendant Cassie, while Briana also appears in the programme. However, in an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, Kaley, who also produces the show, hit back at criticism that she helped her sibling get the part.



"My sister got a role, she auditioned on her own. I didn't even know she was auditioning, by the way," she said.



"There's like 20 opinions besides my own... Everyone loved what Bri did, and she actually plays a really pivotal role, so I am thrilled for her and we are living together in Brooklyn like roommates. We've had a blast."



Kaley was given the chance to phone her sister and tell her she'd landed the role, with her revealing Briana "cried" when she got the call. And their parents were thrilled when they found out both their girls were starring in the same programme.



"They cried... We FaceTimed my parents together," Kaley recalled. "I said, 'You're not going believe this. Bri just booked a job on The Flight Attendant. My dad said, 'This is my dream come true - both of my girls working together and being together. This is my biggest dream as a dad.'"