Vin Diesel reveals Guardians of the Galaxy characters will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Vin Diesel has revealed that the characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies will feature in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

The team of superhero misfits, led by Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, were last seen in Avengers: Endgame, jetting off with the Norse god, who jokingly christened the group the Asgardians of the Galaxy in a cheeky nod to his mystical home.

And Diesel, who voices the extraterrestrial tree-like creature Groot, revealed that director Taika Waititi is planning on including the Guardians in the fourth instalment of Thor's standalone franchise.

"The director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy," the 52-year-old told ComicBook.com. "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

The Fast & Furious star is currently waiting to reprise his role as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was delayed after director James Gunn helmed The Suicide Squad for DC Comics.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel shared. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it."

Gunn has told fans during Q&A sessions on his Instagram Stories that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is already written, but hasn't divulged any information on when production will begin.

Pratt is currently filming Jurassic World: Dominion and production is due to begin on Thor: Love and Thunder this summer, with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the Norse god, alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and franchise newcomer Christian Bale.