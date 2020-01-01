Niecy Nash's divorce finalised

Actress and comedy star Niecy Nash has finalised her divorce from ex Jay Tucker.

According to new legal papers obtained by TMZ, the Claws star and Jay have reached a property agreement and will be officially single on 21 June.

In the settlement, Niecy gets their California home and 2016 Tesla vehicle, in addition to her production company, Chocolate Chick.

Meanwhile, electrical engineer Jay is keeping the couple's 2011 Ford F-150 truck and will receive a final payment from Nash of $184,820 (£141,988), which represents his cut from the sale of another property.

Both parties have agreed to waive the right to spousal support and will get to keep all earnings made after their official separation date of 1 June 2019.

Niecy and her estranged husband ended their eight-year marriage after realising they were "better friends than partners in marriage".

"We feel fortunate for the love we share - present tense," they said in a statement at the time. "Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful."