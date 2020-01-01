NEWS Jenna Dewan welcomes second child Newsdesk Share with :







Jenna Dewan is a new mum.



The actress/TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the arrival of her second child, a son named Callum.



Posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn in her arms, Jenna wrote: "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world, you little angel!"



The baby's full name is Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. He was born last week.



Meanwhile, Jenna's fiance Steve Kazee has also posted about the tot on social media.



"In an instant, our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child," the 44-year-old theatre star wrote alongside a snap of Callum's tiny hand.



The two posts quickly caught the attention of the couple's celebrity friends, with the likes of Lea Michele, Kelly Ripa, Kate Bosworth, and Christina Milian all sharing congratulatory messages.



Jenna, 39, is also mother to six-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.