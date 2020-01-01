Brad Pitt and Viola Davis teaming up with Property Brothers on new show

Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy are to team up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on a new show.

The new series, Celebrity IOU, which premieres on U.S. network HGTV on 13 April, features celebrity guests working with the siblings to reward special people in the stars' lives with surprise renovations.

Speaking about the new show, Jonathan told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there."

Drew adds: "Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people's lives through their homes."

Praising the new show, HGTV president Jane Latman gushed: "The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them."

In addition to Brad, Viola, and Melissa, Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Buble will also appear during the show's first season.

Since it first aired in 2011, Property Brothers has turned the Scott twins into popular TV personalities. Jonathan started dating movie star Zooey Deschanel last year.