NEWS Amanda Bynes' fiancé insists they haven't split up but Instagram accounts were hacked







The 33-year-old actress' partner Paul Michael has confirmed the couple are very much together and their reported split was a result of a hacker wanting them to break up.



He said: "Both of our Instagrams got hacked and someone deleted our pictures and sent direct messages saying we broke up.



"We never broke up and weren't able to log into our Instagrams until last night. Assumably [the person wanted] to make it seem like we broke up."



And with reports that the 'She's The Man' actress refused to go to rehabilitation over the weekend, Paul confirmed it wasn't a hospital and says her trauma is resulting from her childhood and she is also suffering with anxiety.



He added to the New York Post's Page Six column: "She's not ordered to go to a hospital. She's ordered to go to a residential treatment, which is called inpatient, but she's not in a hospital. She is affected by trauma from her childhood.



"The anxiety made her drop out of school and the judge ordered her to work on that in residential treatment ... She's allowed to come and go as long as she goes to therapy. She's doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma."



Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - could not legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn. She was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter's proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn't in her best interest to tie the knot.



Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: "As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry. If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'"