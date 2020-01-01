NEWS Harvey Weinstein's brother says the disgraced movie mogul 'belongs in hell' Newsdesk Share with :







The 67-year-old producer was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in his sexual assault trial last month and new emails have emerged sent from Bob to his sibling.



In emails sent on November 2, 2017, Bob wrote: "F**k u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell. That's where u belong ... I suppose being you, is its own hell if u could feel it, but no chance. OJ didn't kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimised women. (sic)"



Bob also branded Harvey "delusional".



In another, he added: "You're delusional and surprised that people are angry at you. What did u ever do wrong, except bully and abuse people in your whole life and now say c**p like everyone makes mistakes. U have hurt, so many innocent women, your family, mine, me, your former employee, disgraced the name, Weinstein. The saddest part of all this is that u will rationalise, minimise and compartmentalise, it all away. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Harvey's lawyer Arthur Aidala previously revealed the movie mogul is "energised" to "fight for justice" and appealing the convictions.



Aidala said: "We left him at night after he was admitted. Yesterday morning, again with him at Bellevue hospital, I expected to see him distraught. He was unbelievably energised. Motivated to have his legal team fight for justice. I didn't force myself on anybody,' he said. He actually talked about the future. The appellate court. He was focused. He mentioned bail.



"Next step is an appeal, which could take another nine months to a year. He hasn't hired an appellate team as yet. A trial lawyer will also have to be at his side to give colour, explain the trial, know the transcript."