Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh leaves hospital on crutches after weekend surgery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is hobbling around on crutches following surgery at the weekend.

The Oscar winner revealed two of her daughters had been hospitalised so far this year (20) in a Time magazine girl power essay she wrote from the waiting room, but Jolie only mentioned 15-year-old Zahara.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter," she said, while revealing one of her younger daughters also had work done on a hip issue.

Now, new pictures obtained by X17.online show 13-year-old Shiloh on crutches, suggesting she's the other daughter, who was hospitalised over the weekend.

In her essay, the Tomb Raider star celebrated International Women's Day on Sunday (08Mar20) by gushing about her three daughters, writing: "They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.

"I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."

She added: "On this International Women’s Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world. Little girls' softness, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused. We must do much more to protect them."

Meanwhile, reports suggest his daughters' surgeries kept Pitt from attending the BAFTA Awards in London last month (Feb20). He asked his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Margot Robbie, to collect his Best Supporting Actor honour on his behalf.