Charlie Sheen responds to 'outlandish' rape allegations

Charlie Sheen has denied a claim made in a new documentary alleging he raped a teenage Corey Haim.

Actor Corey Feldman made the accusation in (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys - a new film that premiered on Monday night in Los Angeles.

In the documentary, The Lost Boys star shared what he claims Haim told him about the former Two and a Half Men star's alleged actions on the set of 1986 film Lucas, but in a statement to The Huffington Post, Sheen has vehemently denied Feldman's allegations.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred," Sheen commented, urging media outlets to "consider the source" and read what Haim's mother Judy Haim has said about the story.

Sheen sued National Enquirer bosses for libel in 2017 after they printed Feldman's rape allegations. Judy Haim previously denied Sheen raped her late son, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017, "My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up. If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up."

Haim died at the age of 38 in March 2010.