Kourtney Kardashian attends therapy sessions to curb anxiety

Kourtney Kardashian battles anxiety with twice-weekly therapy sessions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been devoted to working on her mental health for the past three years, and over this time, has learned valuable coping skills to help her face personal struggles.

"Once a week I go to a double (therapy) session," she told Health magazine. "I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal."

Kourtney also relies on her faith and exercise to feel good.

"My workouts are key, too," the 40-year-old shared. "And I go to church once a week - if I can. I go with friends and we go to dinner afterward. I'm such a homebody; it's important for me to force myself to do something social!"

Putting her health first has also led mother-of-three Kourtney to step away from the spotlight of her family's hit reality series.

"I've been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work," she added. "My sisters don't like when I say 'setting boundaries', but it's more about a schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids, to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness."