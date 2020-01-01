Woody Harrelson replaces Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto

Woody Harrelson has been tapped to replace Jason Statham in action-comedy The Man From Toronto.

The British action man was in talks to play the world's deadliest assassin, known as "The Man from Toronto", alongside Kevin Hart in the upcoming movie, which follows his character as he's forced to team up with Hart's Teddy and save the day after they are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb.

However, he abruptly exited the project last week, before his deal was signed, after disagreeing with Sony executives over the rating of the film, with him wanting an R-rated movie and Sony preferring a PG-13 market. Statham backing out of the film left the production in the lurch just six weeks before filming was set to begin.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Sony officials have swiftly found a replacement in the form of Harrelson, who recently worked with the studio on 2019 Zombieland sequel Double Tap and the upcoming Venom 2. His casting means the production can remain on schedule for a cinema release on 20 November.

The Man from Toronto is being directed by The Hitman's Bodyguard helmer Patrick Hughes. Robbie Fox wrote the script from a story he originated with Jason Blumenthal, who is producing the movie with Todd Black and Steve Tisch under their Escape Artists banner.

Harrelson was recently seen reprising the role of Tallahassee in last year's Zombieland: Double Tap and starring in World War II action movie Midway. He recently finished filming Venom 2, in which he stars alongside Tom Hardy as serial killer Cletus Kasady, also known as Carnage, as well as action-thriller Kate, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead.